Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj detained after ‘bragging’ he ‘cracked the skull’ of CJP protester’s father

The action followed hours after Cockroach Janta Party activists staged a demonstration outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding his arrest for assaulting Sanjay Kumar—the father of student protester Nishu Azad.

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Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj detained after 'bragging' he 'cracked the skull' of CJP protester's father (photo credit, instagram/bhardwaj_swatantra_official)

Delhi Police on Friday detained 21-year-old Swatantra Bhardwaj, who is accused of seriously assaulting a 38-year-old man during a protest at Jantar Mantar in June. The detention came hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several political leaders held a large demonstration outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding action in the case.

According to police, Bhardwaj and others allegedly attacked Sanjay Azad, 38, on June 23. Azad had reportedly gone to the protest with his 14-year-old daughter. Azad suffered serious injuries to his head in the alleged assault. However, the FIR registered at Parliament Street police station on the day of the incident initially invoked only provisions relating to causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

Bhardwaj was briefly detained on the same day but was released later.

Accused claimed political links

After his release, Bhardwaj reportedly made posts on social media claiming that he had political connections. He named Union minister Chirag Paswan and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, saying he was known to senior political figures.

He also allegedly claimed publicly that he had “cracked the skull” of the activist’s father during the protest and suggested that his political links had helped him avoid staying in custody.

There has been no indication in the information provided that the ministers named by Bhardwaj endorsed or confirmed these claims.

CJP demands action

The CJP had been demanding stronger action in the case and accused police of delaying proceedings.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the police had finally registered an FIR against the accused and assured the group that he would be arrested within 72 hours.

Dipke also questioned why it had taken nearly two months and a public protest for action to be taken in a case that allegedly occurred in the presence of police personnel.

Dipke accused Delhi Police of shielding the accused and called for DCP Sachin Sharma’s prosecution, alleging that Nishu Aazad had “begged” police to arrest those responsible for assaulting her father, but that they continued to remain free even two months after the incident.

Creator’s video admission sparks controversy

The controversy intensified after Bhardwaj appeared on a video podcast and spoke about the June incident. During the conversation, he appeared to admit that he had assaulted Azad and described the injuries suffered by him.

Bhardwaj also claimed that he had not been sent to jail after the incident and referred to his alleged links with politicians, including Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan. He further made threatening remarks about Azad during the podcast.

The video later went viral on social media.

Following the circulation of the video, Azad’s minor daughter posted a video on X on Thursday, saying that an FIR had already been registered after the incident and questioning Bhardwaj’s comments.

She said she had been seeking justice for around one-and-a-half months and pointed to Bhardwaj’s own remarks about the alleged assault.

The matter soon drew political attention, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CJP representatives Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad expressing solidarity with the family and questioning the handling of the case by Delhi Police.

Accused reportedly went to Bulandshahr

According to local residents quoted by The Times of India, Bhardwaj reached Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh early Friday, allegedly in an attempt to avoid arrest.

He reportedly stayed at the home of a family in Naithla village, where he also spoke to some journalists and repeated his account of the June incident.

CJP representatives said on Friday that Delhi Police had assured them that Bhardwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.

Stayed at local driver’s house

Bhardwaj was reportedly staying at the home of Harishankar Sharma, a resident of Naithla who works as a cab driver in the Delhi-NCR region.

Sharma told The Times of India that he had met Bhardwaj during an earlier journey. Police are continuing to investigate the assault case and the circumstances surrounding the accused’s movements after the incident.

FIR against him

Delhi Police registered a case against Bhardwaj and Suraj Kumar under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have rejected subsequent claims that Kumar suffered a skull fracture, saying his medical examination described the injuries as simple and did not establish a fracture.

Another FIR has been lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the BNS, police said after a complaint was filed regarding the minor receiving rape threats from Bhardwaj.