New Delhi: As the country is intensifying its vaccine drive to inoculate every citizen in the wake of the COVID pandemic, here comes a piece of good news for the people across India. Now they can get all information related to vaccination on Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant—thanks to Google and Central government for bringing out this joint initiative.

Taking to Twitter, Google on Wednesday announced that Google Maps, Google Search, and Google Assistant will show more information about vaccine availability and appointments in India.

The search engine further stated that the update will be rolled out this week, and over 13,000 locations will show vaccine availability-related information powered by real-time data from the Cowin APIs.

Once the update is rolled out, then the users can find information such as availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing (Paid or Free), and links to the Cowin website for booking on the Google.

In partnership with @MoHFW_INDIA @AyushmanNHA @mansukhmandviya @PMOIndia, you can now: 🔎 Search for 'covid vaccine near me'

✅ Use the 'book appointment' feature to know the availability of slots, the doses offered & more Know more ➡️ https://t.co/jE9gOr1zzx. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 1, 2021

It must be noted that Google had earlier updated its services on Maps and Assistant to show COVID-19 testing and vaccine centres in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Interestingly, users can also make their search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Google said in the days to come, it will continue to partner closely with the CoWin team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centres across India.

