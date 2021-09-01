New Delhi: As the country is intensifying its vaccine drive to inoculate every citizen in the wake of the COVID pandemic, here comes a piece of good news for the people across India. Now they can get all information related to vaccination on Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant—thanks to Google and Central government for bringing out this joint initiative.Also Read - Closely Monitoring Vaccine Resistance In New COVID Variant 'Mu', Says WHO
Taking to Twitter, Google on Wednesday announced that Google Maps, Google Search, and Google Assistant will show more information about vaccine availability and appointments in India.
The search engine further stated that the update will be rolled out this week, and over 13,000 locations will show vaccine availability-related information powered by real-time data from the Cowin APIs.
Once the update is rolled out, then the users can find information such as availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing (Paid or Free), and links to the Cowin website for booking on the Google.
It must be noted that Google had earlier updated its services on Maps and Assistant to show COVID-19 testing and vaccine centres in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Interestingly, users can also make their search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.
Google said in the days to come, it will continue to partner closely with the CoWin team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centres across India.
How to use it:
- To use the feature and services on Google, users can search ‘covid-19 vaccines near me’ on Google Search, Maps, and Assistant.
- They must ensure the app is updated to enjoy benefits.
- Apart from the direction, users can view ‘vaccines offered here,’ appointment, and price.