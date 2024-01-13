‘Infringement Of Sovereignty’: India Registers Strong Protest Against British Envoy’s PoK Visit

Ministry of External Affairs said India has registered a 'strong protest' with the British High Commissioner in India against the British envoy Jane Marriott's visit to Mirpur city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Image shared on X by @JaneMarriottUK

New Delhi: India has strongly protested the visit of Jane Marriott– the British High Commissioner in Islamabad– to Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, terming it as “highly objectionable” and an “infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on 10 January 2024,” a statement by MEA said on Saturday.

This comes after British envoy Jane Marriott on January 10, visited Mirpur city in the PoK region along with an official of the UK Foreign Office.

Following her visit to Mirpur, Marriott shared pictures of her trip on on her X handle while noting that 7o percent of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur.

“Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!,” the British envoy wrote in her post on X.

Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality! pic.twitter.com/3LyNFQan9H — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) January 10, 2024

Jane Marriott’s Mirpur trip triggered a row with New Delhi slamming the move as an infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

“Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable,” the MEA said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this ‘infringement’, the ministry’s statement added.

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “have been and shall always remain an integral part of India,” th External affairs ministry said.

In a similar incident in October last year, the US envoy to Pakistan, Donald Blome, has visited the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region drawing strong objection from New Delhi.

After Blome’s visit, New Delhi had conveyed to Washington its ‘strong objection’ to the visit and urged the international community to respect its “sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

(With ANI inputs)

