New Delhi: Hitting out at Centre over the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar said that her husband, a Kashmiri has not been unable to speak to his parents, who live in the Valley.

“The question is not only about abrogating Article 370. It was done in an inhuman manner,” Matondkar said while addressing the media. She had contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Mumbai North constituency on Congress ticket.

She added, “My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither I nor my husband has been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home.”

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir has been under complete lockdown ever since the Narendra Modi-led government revoked its special status under Article 370.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik had asserted the Modi government decision to abrogate Article 370 is for the betterment of the people of the region.

“In 2016 agitation over 80 people had died. Every life is precious. Is this not a singular achievement? (the fact that no one has died). It’s the result of the government’s efforts to maintain peace, and all have worked day-night to ensure that normalcy be gradually restored without causing harm to individuals,” Malik had said speaking to reporters.

He said the people have been most cooperative and patient. “The results of these restrictions are there for you to see. Not a single person has died so far in police action in the state. In the 2008 agitation, over 50 people died. In the 2010 agitation over 100 people had died,” Malik said.

Malik underlined that the government’s objective is to work maximum for the people so that in the long-term, everybody realizes that it was indeed done for their benefit.

“J&K and Ladakh will see so much of development in the coming days that people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will also start asking for the same kind of development,” he said.

He assured that about 50,000 government jobs will be announced soon and 50 more degree colleges will be set up.