New Delhi: An initial probe into the allegations levelled by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that her children’s Instagram accounts were hacked revealed there was no compromise, sources in the Union ministry of electronics and information technology said.Also Read - Karnataka Further Tightens Restrictions Due to Omicron, Asks Districts to Enhance Surveillance | Guidelines Here

The Instagram accounts of Priyanka Gandhi’s children have not been compromised as alleged by the Congress leader, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Ashes 2021: Expect Grass and Seam Movement For Fast Bowlers At MCG For Boxing Day Test

This comes hours after Union electronics and information technology ministry took cognizance of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s allegations that the government is hacking Instagram accounts of her children, an official said. Also Read - Omicron in India: States Bring Back Lockdown-Like Curbs; PM Modi to Hold Meeting Today | State-Wise List of Restrictions Imposed Here

Initial investigation shows that (Instagram) accounts of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children not compromised: Ministry of Electronics & IT sources She has alleged that the government is hacking Instagram accounts of her children. pic.twitter.com/5On24kuCf6 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

“Let alone phone tapping, they (Centre) are even hacking my children’s Instagram accounts. Do they not have any other work?” Priyanka Gandhi onn Tuesday said when asked about incidents of phone tapping and Enforcement Directorate and IT raids.

Speaking to the reporters in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi said, “What is a government’s work? To develop, understand and find solutions to the problems of the public, and stop the atrocities. Instead, this government is tapping the phones of the Opposition.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly tapping the phones of SP leaders adding that “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the recordings himself”.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, the SP chief claimed, “All our phone calls are being heard. All the calls in our party’s office are being listened to. The Chief Minister himself is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, then know that your call is being listened to by them.”

Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks came a day after a string of raids and searches by the Income Tax department at some SP leaders’ offices and residences ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

