Initiation of New Voter Process Sparks Momentum in Punjab’s Political and Religious Circles

According to records from the Gurdwara Election Commission in 2011, Punjab had a total of 52,68,664 registered voters. Following Punjab, the states with the next highest number of voters were Haryana with 3,37,681, Himachal Pradesh with 23,011, and Chandigarh with 11,932.

Following the Punjab government’s announcement to kickstart the process of creating new voters, political and religious discussions in Punjab have gained significant traction. It’s noteworthy that general elections for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have not been held since 2011.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, via a tweet, has confirmed that the process of generating new votes and rectifying voter lists will commence from October 21, 2023. This exercise will see voters from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh electing 170 members to the 190 General House of the SGPC. The last poll, held in 2011, saw participation from over 52 lakh eligible voters.

Interestingly, Bhagwant Mann has announced the commencement of the voting process, but he has not provided a specific timeline for its completion.

https://x.com/BhagwantMann/status/1709447362366820757

Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema, the spokesperson for the Shiromani Akali Dal, expressed dissatisfaction with a tweet issued by Chief Minister Mann regarding the election process of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. In his tweet, Dr. Cheema stated:

“Mr. Chief Minister, the Gurdwara Election Commission had already issued guidelines on May 25, 2023, regarding this matter. After that, you have released a separate announcement regarding the election process. So, please take note of this. The Election Commission is capable of carrying out its duties efficiently. Allow them to do their job.”

https://x.com/drcheemasad/status/1709465678418440474

The Chief Election Commissioner for Gurdwara Elections holds the authority to declare the date for the general elections of the SGPC. However, there is an understanding that if the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections precede the Lok Sabha elections, their influence could be significant on the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

It is important to note that in May, the Chief Election Commissioner for Gurdwara Elections, Justice SS Saron (retired), instructed the Chief Secretary of Punjab along with all District Collectors to commence the preparations for the electoral rolls for the forthcoming elections.

The criteria for eligibility have been outlined in accordance with Section 49 of the Sikh Gurdwara Act. This stipulates that voters must be ‘Gursikhs’ aged 21 or older. Individuals who do not conform to this definition, such as those who shave their beards, dye their hair or beards, or engage in the consumption of cigarettes, alcohol, or any intoxicating substances, will be ineligible to participate in the election process.

By Ravinder Singh Robin

