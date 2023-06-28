Home

News

India

Initiatives of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Towards Skill Building Programs for Tribal Communities

Initiatives of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Towards Skill Building Programs for Tribal Communities

Innovative program ideas centered around specific issues and concerns related to health and nutrition amongst tribals.

Initiatives of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Towards Skill Building Programs for Tribal Communities

New Delhi: Tribal communities comprise a significant part of India’s population, and their culture is an integral part of the nation’s intangible heritage. According to the data available, there are over 705 tribes in India that have had their presence in the country for a long time. Each community has its own individuality that separates it from the other tribes. All of these communities share one thing in common and that’s the disconnection from the outside world.

The tribal population in India was 104 million, according to the 2011 consensus. This constitutes 8.6% of the country’s population. The significant role of the tribal community in evolving narrative of India is well established, be it their contribution to the freedom struggle, field of sports or business.

You may like to read

Tribal Empowerment

Tribal communities have always played a pivotal role in conserving India’s rich culture and heritage. Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, their contributions to the freedom struggle have been highlighted through various initiatives.

Tribal Freedom Fighters:

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Modi government has declared November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This was done to commemorate the special contribution of tribals towards India’s freedom and evolving future.

Tribal Education:

The government has introduced initiatives like Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Eklavya Model Day Boarding Schools (EMDBS) that are changing the face of education amongst tribals.

Tribal Identity:

The unique markers of tribal identity are increasingly under threat due to urbanization. Dialects and language are impacted by lack of adequate exposure and non-practice at times.

Tribal Sports:

People from tribal communities have made the nation proud at the global stage in the field of sports. Dutee Chand (Track and Field), Mary Kom (Boxing), Bhaichung Bhutia (Football), Lalremsiami (hockey), Birendra Lakra (hockey), Dangmei Grace (football), Thonakal Gopi (marathon) are few names that have given us a to the explosive talent of tribal sports persons.

The government of India, through the Eklavya Schools, has built Centre of Excellence for Sports (CoE for Sports) to bring out new sporting talent. Also, there are many indigenous games such as Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana, and Silambam etc. that are linked to rural and tribal populations.

Potential Areas

The Modi government has taken a slew of decisions to nurture the talents of the tribal community.

Tribal Talent Hunt:

Platforms and initiatives for talent discovery and mentorship

Dialects and Languages:

UNESCO proclaimed the period between 2022-2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. Programs and initiatives around the preservation, practice and popularization of tribal languages, focus on literary and other content asset creation.

Health and Nutrition:

Innovative program ideas centered around specific issues and concerns related to health and nutrition amongst tribals.

Art and Culture:

Showcasing efforts of preserving intangible cultural heritage of tribal communities across India.

Tribal Schools:

Leading the change through intervention in formal and informal education.

Tribal Freedom Fighters:

Series of seminars, events, programs that highlight unknown, lesser-known tribal freedom fighters.

Livelihood Programs:

Skill building and livelihood program impacting large section of tribal community.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.