Kolkata: A day after being badly injured in an alleged attack in Nadigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday in a video message from her hospital bed called for peace as the BJP and her own party TMC clashed with each other over the attack incident. Laying on a hospital bed, her left foot in plaster cast was strung to an iron stand, but ‘immobilised’ Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters to stay calm and not to indulge in any law and order violation. Also Read - Full Of Insinuations: Election Commission Responds To TMC Letter on Mamata Banerjee's Injury

Mamata urges for peace: “I would like to request my beloved brothers and sisters to maintain peace and stay healthy. Please don’t do anything which will affect the normal life. I would like to tell my party workers and common people that I actually received injuries on my left heel and ankle. There are minor soft tissue and ligament injuries. I received injuries in my head, right shoulder and right forearm,” she said in a video message. Also Read - Mamata Undergoes Further Medical Tests at SSKM Hospital, TMC to Hold Silent Protest Tomorrow | Key Points

BJP demands CBI probe: Earlier in the day, the BJP demanded a CBI inquiry over the alleged assault to ascertain if the incident was “staged”, while a high-level TMC delegation met the Chief Electoral Officer of the state and insisted the Election Commission cannot absolve itself of culpability, insisting that maintaining law and order was the EC’s responsibility once the election has been announced. Also Read - India Has Turned Into 'Electoral Autocracy', Worse Than Bangladesh & Nepal; Says Swedish Institute

Case registered in Nandigram: In the meantime, a case has been registered at Nandigram over the alleged attack under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

After the alleged attack, Mamata Banerjee has been admitted to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital and doctors said that she is “stable” but has pain in her injured leg, frontal head, and also has low sodium concentration in blood.

“The chief minister has severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. She is stable now but is having severe pain in the injured leg,” a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM Hospital said.

Scuffle breaks out: Earlier in the day, a scuffle broke out between the Trinamool Congress activists and a group of BJP workers in the Birulia area this morning but the situation was soon brought under control. Arguably fighting is happening since Banerjee uprooted the Left rule in 2011, a TMC delegation met the Chief Electoral Officer and blamed the Election Commission for the fiasco.

A team of BJP leaders including former Tripura and Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy and state party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya went to the SSKM Hospital, where Banerjee is undergoing treatment, but could not personally meet her.

The TMC, meanwhile, postponed the release of its election manifesto, scheduled for Thursday, following the incident.

EC responds to TMC charges: On the other hand, the Election Commission said it is “rather unfortunate” that the Trinamool Congress memorandum to it on the injuries sustained by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is full of insinuations and averments and questions the very basis of its creation and functioning.

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday slammed the Election Commission for failing to provide security to Banerjee who was injured during election campaign in Nandigram, and said the poll panel cannot shun responsibility as it is in charge of the law and order situation in the poll-bound state.

“It is completely incorrect to suggest that the Commission has taken over the law and order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections and appropriated the whole governance structure,” the EC said.

TMC delegation to meet EC in Delhi: Meanwhile, a parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Friday over concerns following the alleged attack on party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Six TMC MPs from both the Houses of Parliament are expected to arrive in Delhi to join the delegation. A delegation of the party met poll panel officials in Kolkata on Thursday and later alleged that the “Election Commission did nothing despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee”.

(With inputs from agencies)