New Delhi: Sending 300 buses to facilitate return of students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota is against the 'principle of the nationwide lockdown', which has been imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic, said Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JD-U) president Nitish Kumar, referring to Uttar Pradesh government's decision to send at least 300 buses to bring back about 9,000 students and drop them to their native states.

Speaking to a news channel, Kumar, a key ally of the ruling NDA asserted that the move by the Yogi Adityanath government would defeat the purpose of the lockdown. "The way special buses are being sent to ferry students from Kota, it is injustice with the principle of the lockdown," NDTV quoted the Bihar CM as saying.

A couple of days ago, when 300 students from Kota arrived in Patna, the Chief Secretary of Bihar, Deepak Kumar, wrote a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, asking how the District Magistrate of Kota issued so many passes for private vehicles which came all over from Rajasthan to Bihar.

“Such travel of people during lockdown was avoidable, as it’s a violation of lockdown norms,” the top Bihar official told the Union Home Secretary. Furthermore, he had asked,”On what grounds can you stop migrant labourers who are also stuck?”

Earlier on Friday, after the students started a Twitter campaign – #helpkotastudents and #sendusbackhome, UP government sent 300 buses from Agra and Jhansi to Rajasthan’s Kota. Coming from different states including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar, these students had tweeted over 70000 messages on the micro-blogging site sharing their worries, challenges and threats they face due to epidemic outbreak.

Lauding the Yogi-Adityanath-led government Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that other states should also make arrangements to bring back their students.