New Delhi: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday had ink allegedly hurled at him at the party office in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. However, Congress leaders claimed that “acid” was thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar and not ink.Also Read - Country Can't be Saved Without Saving Congress, Says Kanhaiya Kumar After Joining The Grand Old Party

“The accused tried to throw acid at Kanhaiya Kumar but failed to do so,” Congress leaders said according to India Today report. “However, some drops fell on 3-4 youth standing nearby. At present, no one is telling anything about the accused,” the leaders claimed.

Earlier, the entry of Kanhaiya Kumar – who was previously associated with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and its student wing the All India Students Federation including his stint as president of the JNU Students Union – in Congress created ripples in the political circles.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who is noted for dwelling on ideology, was unfazed on a question about switching to Congress. “Ideas can evolve. On hearing the word ‘ideology’, we get a pre-conceived idea in our mind. Change is a constant of the universe, but the foundation does not alter,” Kanhaiya Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Kanhaiya said that for him, the foundation of his thought, or ideology, is related to Indian culture’s ethos of welfare of all and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Then training his guns on the BJP, he said that the present rulers of the country are those who do not like to be questioned, and are seeking to remove all vestiges of critical questioning and thought, which will undermine the country’s foundations.

Along with this, he also lauded the Congress’ historical legacy of taking along the cultural and civisational ethos of the country. That is why he chose to be associated with the party, Kanhaiya said.