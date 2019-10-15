New Delhi: An unidentified man on Tuesday hurled ink at Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday during his visit to Patna as a mark of detest over the alleged inaction in Bihar floods.

Dodging the incident and refusing to be the target, Choubey said that the ink was targetted at public and media, “democracy and the pillar of democracy”.

#WATCH Bihar: A man threw ink on Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College & Hospital. The man managed to escape. Minister says “Ink thrown on public, democracy and the pillar of democracy.” pic.twitter.com/gVxsfdLz8d — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

Choubey was in the state capital to take stock of dengue patients admitted at Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH). As he was leaving from the hospital premises, a man rushed from behind and threw ink all over Choubey’s face, clothes as well as the car he was travelling in. The man, however, managed to escape.

While it was reportedly targetted at the Union Minister, the ink was also sprayed onto several media reporters who were standing close to him. The security in the area, that lapsed momentarily, is still trying to identify the miscreant behind the incident. It is not known if there were any arrests made.

After the devasting flood in Bihar ended, the state is now battling over a thousand cases of Dengue. Nearly 1,400 people, with 20 per cent below the age of 17, have been admitted for treatment at various hospitals in the state.