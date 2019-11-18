New Delhi: Religious rules are discriminatory and Uniform civil code is the only way to move forward in a country like India, said BJP leader Shazia Ilmi at a discussion panel in Inkpot India Conclave on Monday.

“Uniform civil code is the next goal to work towards. Pakistan, Jordan are theocratic countries. India is not like that. In a country like India, why should there be different laws of succession, divorce for different communities?” the BJP leader asserted.

Commenting on the abolition of Article 377 that decriminalised homosexuality , and the move to criminalise Instant Triple Talaq, the BJP leader said unless people free themselves from the prison of their own imaginations, legislations won’t help, but it’s important to have such legislations in place.

“We need to take politics out of social issues. Otherwise, it becomes a binary. Instant Triple Talaq never had religious or constitutional validation,” the BJP leader said, addressing a debate on Article 377, criminalisation of instant triple talaq.

The BJP leader, however, didn’t want to comment on the recent SC ruling on the Sabarimala issue. “We need to choose our battles. I prefer to wait for the verdict of the seven-judge bench. It’s good that now the issue is not only limited to Sabarimala,” Shazia said.

Bringing several craftsmen on one platform, Inkpot India organized the first- of- its kind zero-waste conclave to initiate a dialogue on re-inking India’s cultural heritage in various fields ranging from literature, music to design.

Inaugurating the event, BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju said, PM Narendra Modi’s approach to introduce the rest of the world to the ancient aspects of the Indian culture has rekindled an interest in India’s heritage and traditional practices. Union minister of state Prahlad Singh Patel, ICCR DG Akhilesh Mishra were also present at the inaugural event.