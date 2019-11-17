New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind event, Inkpot India will start a conversation about rethinking India’s rich cultural heritage in its one-day conclave to be inaugurated on November 18 at the Ambassador Hotel, New Delhi. MoS PMO and Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh and MoS Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel will be the Chief Guests at the event. National VP of BJP Shri Shyam Jaju and Director-General ICCR Akhilesh Mishra will be joining as Guests of Honour and Dr. Shashi Tharoor will be joining as the Chief Guest at the valedictory session.

The event, curated by 22-year-old Stanford graduate Simar Malhotra, will witness a number of panel discussions, debates, and talks by eminent speakers. In the present times when the Western narrative dictates the globalized world, it’s important for a country like India with its vast cultural identities, practices and diversity to look inwards and re-assert and re-brand its distinctiveness from the rest of the world.

This conclave is going to be a zero-waste one as Inkpot, in partnership with the NGO Parvaah, has taken an essential measure to recycle and upcycle all plastic waste. Even the set-up of the conclave either consists of biodegradable or recyclable material, including the stage and the standees. Taking a very pragmatic approach, the conclave aims to recycle any kind of plastic that will be used into polyester yarn at a recycling plant. S

From Section 377, Article 14 of the Constitution of India and gender inequality to debating how the health system can be improved by going back to our roots, from literature, art, dance, design and how they shape our identities to discussing the role of the new media and social media in the present generation — all issues will be taken up for discussion. Distinguished speakers and eminent personalities like Sanjoy Roy, Neelima Dalmia Adhar, Nandini Bhalla, Shobhaa De, Kavita Devgan, Sonam Kalra and Shazia Ilmi are among the many who will be providing their insight into how India can promote its art and culture.

Shubhangi Prasad, the Program Manager of Inkpot said, “This conclave provides a platform for such eminent personalities to share the stage and discuss some of the most relevant topics and questions India is facing in order to re-assert its cultural identity.” Sidhant Chauhan, Social Media Manager, said, “We have been gearing up for such an event centered around reviving India’s Culture and Art for quite some time now, and to finally see such dignitaries share a common platform for such a cause is of utmost excitement for us.”

One of the patrons of Inkpot, the renowned director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, congratulated the young curators of the event and said, “The rich culture of India can only be promoted and kept alive through our nation’s arts and its stories. I commend you for bringing together so many different fields under a single roof.”