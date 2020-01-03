New Delhi: Emphasising on Make in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid out a four-step guideline for Indian scientists to thrive in their research. “Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper, these four steps would lead our country towards faster development,” the PM said inaugurating the 107th session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation. “The growth story of India depends on its success in the science and technology sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation,” Modi said.

“If we innovate we will patent and that in turn will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, I’m sure they will prosper,” he said, adding that innovation for the people and by the people is the direction of our new India. The Prime Minister also said he was happy to learn that India’s ranking has improved in the Global Innovation Index to 52.

India needs “to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food and minerals,” PM Modi said. “Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea.”

The five-day event will see Nobel laureates Stefan Hell from Max Planck Institut Germany and Ada E Yonath, an expert in structural biology from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, taking part.