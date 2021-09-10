New Delhi: The Indian Navy will soon launch India’s first satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship – INS Dhruv. The ship is likely to be commissioned from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the presence of senior officials from the Navy, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), among others.Also Read - India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant To Be Commissioned Next Year: Rajnath Singh

The vessel was built by the Hindustan Shipyard in collaboration with the DRDO and NTRO. INS Dhruv is equipped with several features that make it a state-of-the-art instrument in modern naval warfare.

Here’s how INS Dhruv adds to India’s arsenal: