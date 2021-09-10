New Delhi: The Indian Navy will soon launch India’s first satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship – INS Dhruv. The ship is likely to be commissioned from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the presence of senior officials from the Navy, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), among others.Also Read - India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant To Be Commissioned Next Year: Rajnath Singh
The vessel was built by the Hindustan Shipyard in collaboration with the DRDO and NTRO. INS Dhruv is equipped with several features that make it a state-of-the-art instrument in modern naval warfare.
Here’s how INS Dhruv adds to India’s arsenal:
- INS Dhruv is India’s first naval vessel capable of tracking nuclear missiles at a long-range. This assumes significance amid an increasing threat of nuclear ballistic warfare in the Indo-Pacific region.
- The 10,00 tonnes vessel is housed with long-range radars, dome-shaped tracking antennae and advanced electronics.
- The ship has the capability to provide early warning of attacks by ballistic missiles launched from Pakistan and China, according to reports.
- INS Dhruv is equipped with the capability to map ocean beds for research and detection of enemy submarines.
- India’s nuclear missile tracking ship will be manned by Indian Navy personnel with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC).
- After the induction of this ship, India will join the elite list of countries like the US, UK, Russia, France and China that have such specialized vessels.