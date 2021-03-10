Mumbai: INS Karanj, India’s third stealth Scorpene-class submarine, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Wednesday. The diesel electric submarine was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai in presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat. Also Read - Navy's Senior-Most Submariner Vice Admiral Srikant Dies Due To COVID-19; Rajnath Expresses Condolences

Speaking at the launch event, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said, "Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization and self-reliance in defence over past seven decades. At present, out of 42 ships and submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards."

“The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenization is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy’s growth story and future trajectory,” he added.

Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai, in presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat pic.twitter.com/8Sk520fhzR — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

INS Karanj submarine was constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited under the Make in India program.

The Indian Navy had earlier inducted two submarines of the class named INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi from the same shipyard.

According to the agreement with the government, a total of six Kalvari-class submarines were to be built in this shipyard. While three submarines have been inducted into the Navy, trials of two – Vela and Wazir are underway, and the construction of sixth submarine Vahsheer is underway.

Scorpene-class submarines will be fitted with indigenous air-independent propulsion systems when they go for refit in a few years, according to defence sources.

All these six Kalvari-class submarines have the same capabilities but they can be deployed in different roles which include guarding strategic points in the sea, laying mines, gathering intelligence, dropping marine commandos and engaging with enemy ships when required.

India has plans of going ahead with the construction of another six larger and more capable submarines under Project-75 India.