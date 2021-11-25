Mumbai: The Indian Navy commissioned its fourth Scorpene-class submarine called INS Vela in Mumbai on Thursday, adding more teeth to the country’s naval prowess. Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh commissioned INS Vela at the Noval Dockyard. The Indian Navy chief said that INS Vela will play a crucial role in enhancing the Navy’s ability to protect the nation’s maritime interests.Also Read - 5 Things That Make INS Vishakhapatnam Deadly Combination of Lethality And Stealth

This is the second major induction in the Indian Navy in less than a week. India’s first stealth guided-missile destroyer ship INS Visakhapatnam was inducted into the Indian Navy on November 21. Also Read - Scorpene Class Submarine INS Vela, Destroyer Ship INS Vishakhapatnam to be Commisioned Into Indian Navy

INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine, commissioned into the Indian Navy, in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7sfdO8t1FI — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

The Navy chief said that the P-75 project represents the growing strategic congruence between India and France.

“Today’s commissioning marks another high point in this enduring partnership. We crossed halfway mark of Project 75,” he said.

Here’s how INS Vela will add to the navy’s firepower:

This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75.

The Navy chief said that INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations.

Given today’s dynamic and complex security situation, its capability and firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing the Navy’s ability to protect India’s maritime interests, Admiral Singh said.

The Scorpene-class submarines which have the capability to be operational in any theatre also have the capability of undertaking different types of missions, which include anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance.

They have top-end stealth features which include advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.