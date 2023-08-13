Home

President Murmu To Launch ‘Vindhyagiri’ On August 17; All You Need To Know About Sixth Project of 17A Frigate

These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

Vindhyagiri, the sixth Project 17A Frigate, will be launched by the Hon'ble President of India

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will launch Vindhyagiri, the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates, on Thursday (August 17) at Kolkata’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata. The old Vindhyagiri in its nearly 31 years of service from 08 Jul 81 to11 Jun 12, had witnessed various challenging operations and multinational exercises. The newly christened Vindhyagiri stands as a symbol of India’s determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.

Vindhyagiri, named after the mountain range in Karnataka, is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates. These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

All You Need To Know About Vindhyagiri

Vindhyagiri is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates.

Vindhyagiri is named after the mountain range in Karnataka

These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

‘Vindhyagiri’ is a technologically advanced Frigate and pays a fitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate.

The old Vindhyagiri in its nearly 31 years of service from 08 Jul 81 to11 Jun 12, had witnessed various challenging operations and multinational exercises.

The newly christened Vindhyagiri stands as a symbol of India’s determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.

Under the Project 17A program, a total of four ships by M/s MDL and three ships byM/s GRSE are under construction.

The project’s first five ships have been launched by MDL & GRSE, between 2019-2022.

Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities.

Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities. Aligning with the country’s resolute commitment to ‘AatmaNirbharta’, a substantial 75% of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships are from indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The launch of Vindhyagiriis an apt testament to the incredible progress our Nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force.

