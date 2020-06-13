New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases crossed 3,00,000-mark, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday yet again launched a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi-led Centre. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a set of four graphs, purpotedly showing how the lockdown imposed by the Modi government across the country, failed to break the chain of coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Crosses 4.25 Lakh-Mark; US, Brazil And UK Emerge as 'Top 3'

"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results", tweeted the Congress leader. Gandhi's remarks came on a day when for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, India recorded over 11,000 new cases in a day taking the tally beyond 3,00,000, while the death toll rose to 8,884.

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi had attacked the government over India becoming the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, describing it as a horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of “arrogance and incompetence”.

“India is firmly on it’s way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence,” Gandhi tweeted along with a visual graph showing India’s climb to the fourth spot in terms of cases.