‘Inshaallah pura checkpost udha dunga’: Meerut man arrested for terror plot, chats reveal suicide attack on Indian army camp

A 22-year-old man from Meerut has been arrested for allegedly plotting a suicide attack on an Indian Army camp with the help of a Pakistan-backed online network. Police said the accused, identified as Uzaid, was in contact with a Jammu-based man arrested in a terror case last year.

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'Inshaallah pura checkpost udha dunga': Meerut man arrested for terror plot, chats reveal suicide attack on Indian army camp (Image: PTI/Representational)

A 22-year-old man from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly plotting a suicide attack on an Indian Army camp with the help of a Pakistan-backed online network, police said. The accused, identified as Uzaid, is a resident of Baniyapada in Meerut. He was arrested in a joint operation by the local Kotwali police and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team after remaining on the run for nearly 10 months.

According to the police, Uzaid was in contact with Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir who was arrested in November 2025 in a terror-related case. Investigators allege that the two were part of an online network that was trying to influence young people and encourage them to take part in terrorist activities.

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Police also suspect that the network had links with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and other suspected handlers based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Meerut arrest: How did Uzaid come in contact with terror network?

According to investigators, Uzaid came in contact with Sajid through social media. He allegedly watched anti-India videos on Instagram and YouTube, including content linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

Police said Uzaid commented “hum bhi taiyaar hain” (we are also ready) under one of the videos. Sajid allegedly noticed the comment and contacted him. The two later became part of online groups operating on Instagram and encrypted messaging platforms, including Session and Signal.

Investigators identified groups named ‘Tuition-40’, ‘005 Brigade’ and ‘Al-Muzzahid’. These groups allegedly had members from India, Pakistan and PoK.

Police suspect that the accused used these platforms to share provocative content and influence teenagers to join extremist activities.

Army camp attack plan: What did the police find?

The police investigation revealed that Uzaid and his associates allegedly planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on a major Army camp or military convoy in November 2025. According to the police, the plan was discussed in an online group called ‘005 Brigade’ on November 8, 2025.

Chat messages accessed by NDTV reportedly show an alleged Pakistani handler, identified as Aamir Hamza and using the code name ‘Drugs’. The messages allegedly discussed sending Sajid to an Army checkpost wearing an explosive jacket.

Sajid reportedly expressed his willingness to carry out the attack, while Uzaid asked where the jacket would come from. The alleged handler responded that it would be made locally.

Sajid ased, “Kiya plain (sic) hai ??” to which an Aamir Hamza replied, “Plan ye he ke sajid ko bombs jacket pehna kr Indian army checkpost pr bhejna he or boom kr dena he. ok?” Sajid then responds that “he is ready.” Uzaid, who was codenamed ‘Ibnaadam,’ then asks, “Kaha h jacket.” “Bana lenge ghr me hi,” Hamza responds.

Police said Sajid was assigned the responsibility of conducting a reconnaissance of the target, while Uzaid was supposed to arrange weapons and an explosive vest.

Investigators also alleged that weapons and training were to be arranged through the Gurez Valley route in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the plan could not be carried out after Sajid was arrested in November 2025.

Online radicalisation: Police suspect youth were being targeted

Investigators believe the network was not limited to planning an attack but was also attempting to influence young people through social media. Police alleged that Uzaid shared provocative audio messages with teenagers and encouraged them to join the network.

He was also accused of spreading claims that Muslims in India were being mistreated to influence people and draw them towards extremist activities.

According to police, the accused was trying to build a larger group of young people who could be recruited for terrorist activities. The investigation has also brought several social media accounts and suspected contacts in Pakistan and PoK under scrutiny.

How was Uzaid arrested after 10 months?

The case first came to light on November 24, 2025, when a complaint related to suspected terror activities was registered at Bahu Fort police station in Jammu. During the investigation, Jammu Police traced Sajid’s alleged online contacts and identified Uzaid as one of the suspects.

Following Sajid’s arrest, joint teams of Jammu and Meerut Police conducted searches at Uzaid’s residence in January and February 2026. However, he was not found during those raids.

Police said Uzaid had been moving between different locations, including his maternal uncle’s house, to avoid arrest.

He was finally traced following a tip-off and arrested in a joint operation by the Kotwali police and SWAT team.