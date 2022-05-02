Mumbai: An inside video of the SpiceJet aircraft that experienced massive mid-air turbulence while landing at West Bengal’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport on Sunday evening is now going viral on social media. As many as 17 passengers suffered injuries in the SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft flight SG -945. The flight was coming from Mumbai. SpiceJet authorities have confirmed the event of the Mumbai-Andal flight facing air turbulence at the time of landing. As per sources said the aircraft took from Mumbai at around 5 p.m. and was supposed to land at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal at around 7.30 p.m.Also Read - SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur Flight Caught in Kalbaishakhi, 17 Injured During Severe Turbulence; Probe On

WATCH VIDEO Also Read - 7 IndiGo Pilots Found Using Offensive Language On Emergency Frequency, DGCA Begins Probe



Andal Airport sources said that the injured passengers were immediately rushed to a local hospital. While some of them were discharged after giving first aid, others are still under treatment. All of them are said to be out of danger. Also Read - SpiceJet Flight Grounded by DGCA After Passenger Complains of Dirty Seats

However, before landing, the aircraft faced mid-air turbulence. The pilot of the aircraft, however, managed the situation and somehow landed at the airport. But, several passengers were injured.

“Today SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur,” Spicejet spokesperson said in a statement.

“SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured,” the spokesperson added.

Following the incident, the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday morning said it has ordered a regulatory investigation into the SpiceJet flight turbulence incident.