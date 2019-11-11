New Delhi: Railway authorities on Monday carried out track inspection and trial run of trains in Srinagar, a day before train services in the Valley are scheduled to be restored after being suspended since August 5, when the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir was announced.

The development comes after the Indian Railways made an announcement to this effect on November 1, a day after Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh officially became two separate union territories (UTs). The inspection and trial run was carried out by a team from Northern Railways’ Ferozpur decision.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Basheer Ahmed Khan last Wednesday held a meeting with railway officials directing them to conduct track inspection and trial run of trains within three days to facilitate a smooth resumption of services there. The meeting was attended by railway officials, district administration and police officials to discuss resumption of train services in the Valley, where they have been operational between Banihal and Baramulla since 2013. Further, the railways its also likely to deploy its special commando unit-Commando for Railway Security (CORS) at all the stations along the route.

The commandos have already been deployed at sensitive stations like Jammu and Pathankot on the 654-km route of the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express to respond to any potential security situation.

The Centre, in a surprise move on August 5, announced that it was scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, thus revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was further split into two separate union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.