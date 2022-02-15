Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have busted a gang that kidnapped people for ransom and arrested four people including the prime accused on Tuesday. Police said the 27-year-old prime accused was inspired by a web series of a streaming service and recruited a few persons including women for allegedly kidnapping people for ransom.Also Read - 'Is This Our Sanskar': Telangana CM Demands PM Modi To Sack Assam CM For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

Explaining the modus operandi of the prime accused, who is a driver, police said he got inspired from a web series of a streaming platform, wherein the main character–'Professor' used to recruit persons to commit several crimes.

"Similarly, he hatched a plan and recruited few persons including women for kidnapping people to earn easy money by threatening their family members," Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said in a release.

Police have registered a case and took up the investigation after a woman on February 6 registered a complaint that her younger son was abducted and money was demanded releasing him. During the course of the probe, police arrested four people including the prime accused.

As per his plan, the prime accused who is an expert in the car driving, targeted people in his friends’ circle after inducing them with help of hired women by sending voice messages, text messages via social messaging apps to gain their faith, police said.

The victims were told to meet at convenient places and once the victim reached the spot, the prime accused along with his hired gang members would kidnap the victim in his car, police said.

To avoid police tracking them after the kidnapping, he used to call the family members of the victim from (victim’s) mobile through social messaging apps and demand money, and after collecting money he put the victims in fear of death and leave them, police said adding, he along with his gang members were allegedly involved in six such kidnappings.

