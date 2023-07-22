Home

News

India

‘No Need Of A Sixth Finger’: Inspiring Stories of Ex-Smokers Who Quit the Bad Habit

‘No Need Of A Sixth Finger’: Inspiring Stories of Ex-Smokers Who Quit the Bad Habit

According to the latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO), there are approximately 1.1 billion smokers in the world, out of which 100 million are from India. This alarming figure is projected to almost double within the next two years.

Inspiring Stories of Ex-Smokers Who Quit the Bad Habit | Photo: (Representative Image) Unsplash

‘It’s never too late to quit’: India is reeling under a growing tobacco smoking crisis, with youths getting addicted to this unhealthy habit at a very young age. According to the latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO), there are approximately 1.1 billion smokers in the world, out of which 100 million are from India. This alarming figure is projected to almost double within the next two years.

Trending Now

Amidst this growing tobacco smoking crisis in the country, there are people who have successfully quit this bad habit and are now living a healthy life. According to these former smokers, quitting smoking has positively changed their lives.

You may like to read

“The cool image of cigarette smoking was appealing. In the late 80s and early 90s, when people used to rent VCR movies, cigarette ads were often shown, designed to look sophisticated,” said Manpreet Singh, who quite smoking after 14 years.

He explains how associating smoking with being ‘cool’ can be dangerous, silently drawing people into a habit that not only harms the smoker’s health but also affects those around them. Singh smoked his first cigarette on his 18th birthday. “At first, I smoked casually, just one or two cigarettes a week in social settings. But it gradually increased, and I became dependent on nicotine to cope with the stress of my demanding job, leading to chain-smoking. It took me time to realize that my lack of purpose in life was driving me towards addiction. When my ex-wife showed me a pregnancy strip, the responsibility it represented motivated me to quit smoking for good,” he says.

Today, apart from his profession as a healer, he proudly helps others in their battle against addiction and supports them in building a smoke-free life.

Isha Gazmer, who is a college student, quit smoking after nine years. Her first experience with smoking occurred when she was only 11 years old. She was surrounded by a community where not only tobacco smoking was common but also encouraged, along with marijuana, as part of the culture. “Starting at such a young age, I didn’t realize the impact until a few years later when my doctors warned that it was affecting my organs, especially my lungs and kidneys. I was also diagnosed with PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), which felt like hitting rock bottom for me,” said Gazmer, a student of English (Hons.) at Selesian College in West Bengal’s Siliguri.

The mounting stress regarding health pushed Gazmer into severe depression, and she realised that the only way to improve was to distance herself from her addiction. Saying no after 9 years of smoking not only helped her physically heal but also gave a boost to her career and mental health.

Tarun Shekhar Jha, a 36-year-old yoga instructor based in Japan, started smoking when he was in his 20s, and soon he developed a habit of chain-smoking. “When I went to a club with my best friend and others, I would only drink cold drinks or juice, which made people call me a kid,” said Shekhar. “To fit in, I started smoking without much thought.” The social pressure led him to damage his own health.

“I used to run and catch last-minute buses for work. But when I started smoking, I began to feel physically weak. It didn’t hit me until one day when I couldn’t run to catch a bus in a hurry. That moment of inability, combined with guilt and embarrassment, made me quit the habit. Since quitting, I feel rejuvenated, both physically and mentally.,” he said. Jha quit smoking after three years.

Born and raised in Tamil Nadu, 67-year-old Shahjahan started smoking during his teenage years. “As a factory labourer, I began with cigarettes and bidis and continued smoking for about forty years. Though I wasn’t a chain smoker, I used to smoke about 10-12 cigars per day,” said Shahjahan. He felt ashamed of his smoking habit as he was spending so much money on cigarettes. Shahjahan quit smoking after 40 years and now he helping others who wants to quit the habit.

Shahjahan also published a book documenting his journey titled “Avasiyamthaana Aaraam Viral?” which means “Why to Have Sixth Finger?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES