Instagram, Amazon alert: Fake shopping, delivery fraud racket busted in Delhi, 2 arrested, Rs 1.04 lakh recovered

Delhi Cyber Police busted an interstate cyber fraud gang involved in duping people through fake Instagram shopping pages and fake Amazon delivery agents.

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Instagram, Amazon alert: Fake shopping, delivery fraud racket busted in Delhi, 2 arrested, Rs 1.04 lakh recovered | image; x

Instagram, Amazon Alert: In a major development, an interstate cyber fraud module has been busted in Delhi, which was involved in duping people through fake Instagram shopping pages and impersonating Amazon delivery agents. The Cyber Police Station, South District, busted the gang and arrested two persons, including the alleged mastermind and caller. The cyber police have also recovered Rs 1.04 lakh for refund to the victim.

How cyber police busted the fraud gang

According to Delhi Police, the operation was carried out following prompt action on a complaint registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), technical analysis and sustained investigation. The investigation also exposed an unusual money-routing mechanism in which cheated money was transferred through QR codes of an online gaming platform to conceal the money trail.

The complainant, a resident of Malviya Nagar, was cheated of Rs 1,03,973 through 14 UPI transactions after ordering bags worth Rs 999 from a fake Instagram shopping page, “@s.bucketlist.store”. Subsequently, she was contacted by a person posing as an Amazon delivery agent and was allegedly induced to make repeated payments on the pretext of offer verification, processing charges and refund activation.

Accordingly, e-FIR No. 443/2026 dated July 12, 2026, under Sections 318(4) and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at PS Cyber South.

A dedicated team of PS Cyber South analysed the suspect WhatsApp number and other relevant data, which led to the identification of the accused persons and traced the fraud module to Jaipur, Rajasthan. With the assistance of local police, an accused Ajay Meena was apprehended from Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur, and three mobile phones were recovered from him.

The alleged mastermind, Ashok Kumar Meena, was subsequently traced through sustained technical surveillance and arrested from Delhi on November 23, 2026. His mobile phone was also seized. During the investigation, the cheated amount of Rs 1.04 lakh was successfully recovered and refunded to the victim.

According to police, both accused operated fake Instagram shopping pages offering goods at unusually low prices and redirected customers to WhatsApp for advance payments. They subsequently impersonated Amazon delivery agents using fake WhatsApp numbers and forged identity cards to induce victims into making repeated payments. The cheated money was routed through QR codes of an online gaming website and gaming IDs to conceal the money trail.

Ashok is the son of Late Ramji Lal Meena. Aged 32 years, he is a resident of Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony, Bas Badanpura, PS Galta Gate, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The other accused is Ajay, the caller. He is the son of Girraj Prasad Meena, is aged about 20 years and is a resident of Basna village, Jamwa Ramgarh, District Jaipur, Rajasthan. Police said both accused have no previous criminal involvement.

During the investigation, police recovered four mobile phones, including an Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 16, OPPO A-78 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro was allegedly purchased using proceeds of crime. Police also recovered forged PAN and Aadhaar cards, along with a fake Amazon ID card in the name of “Nitin Kumar Singh”.

Various QR codes and incriminating WhatsApp chats relating to the sharing and withdrawal of cheated money were also recovered. Police further obtained digital data of seven fake Instagram shopping pages, namely @s.bucketlist.store, bucketliststoreindia.01, renu_collection, renu_collection_12, renu_collection._, mayra_collection__1 and aradhya_collection_10.

Additionally, fake WhatsApp Business accounts operating under the names “Delivery Department”, “Renu Collection” and “aradhya collection” were identified. A list containing 57 mobile numbers of prospective victims/targets and chats with nine other victims were also recovered.

The successful busting of the interstate cyber fraud module highlights the prompt response and sustained technical efforts of Cyber South in dismantling organised online fraud networks and securing restitution for the victim. Further efforts are underway to identify additional victims across India and investigate the wider network involved in the fraud.