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Instagram friendship horror: Woman allegedly raped in Indore by man she befriended on social media

he accused reportedly promised to marry her, borrowed money from her and was later arrested following her complaint.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 14, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
instagram woman rape
The accused also borrowed some money from the woman during their association. | image; AI

Instagram Friendship Horror: A shocking incident has come to life from Madhya Pradesh where a 20-year-old woman was raped in Indore by a man who befriended her on social media platform Instagram. The victim alleged that the accused man promised to marry her and also borrowed money from her, but refused to return it. The woman reached police station and filed a complaint against the man, acting on the complaint, cops arrested the man.

Read more: Raped, forced to drink urine: Self-styled spiritual guru tortures, molests woman for years

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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