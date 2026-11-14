Instagram friendship horror: Woman allegedly raped in Indore by man she befriended on social media

Instagram Friendship Horror: A shocking incident has come to life from Madhya Pradesh where a 20-year-old woman was raped in Indore by a man who befriended her on social media platform Instagram. The victim alleged that the accused man promised to marry her and also borrowed money from her, but refused to return it. The woman reached police station and filed a complaint against the man, acting on the complaint, cops arrested the man.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.