New Delhi: A day after exit poll results predicted a resounding victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra and Khattar-led BJP in Haryana, the Congress unit of Maharashtra on Tuesday wrote a letter to the state electoral officer, raising concern over EMVs that were used during the polls.

The Congress in the letter said there is a fear that the EVMs can be tampered with the use of the internet, hence installation of ‘Network Jammer’ is needed to conduct a free and fair counting of votes on October 24.

“The citizens of our country at large fear that the said EVMs can be tampered with via various wireless networks like mobile towers, Wi-Fi networks. We feel that the installation of ‘Network Jammers’ is highly necessary in and around strong rooms where the EVMs are being stored until counting,” the Congress said in the letter.

Saying that the jammers should be installed during the counting of votes, Congress said it should be installed in each and every assembly constituency of the state without further delay.

“These jammers should be installed during counting process. We demand installation of such networks in all assembly constituencies across the state without any further delay,” the Maharashtra Congress said.

The party also demanded that the electoral officer should prepare result sheet for each round of counting. “Only after the result sheet for that round is prepared, then only the EVMs for the next round of counting should be opened,” it said in the letter.

The Congress also demanded physical verification of VVPATs. “As per the Election Commission guidelines, certain VVPATs are made available for physical verification. We request you to grant our candidate liberty to select the EVMs to be tested against VVPAT slips out of the total EVMs available,” it said, adding, “We hearby reiterate our demand for testing 50 per cent against VVPAT slips for physical verification.”