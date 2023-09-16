Home

Instant Loan App’s Criminal Recovery Tactics Force Kerala Man To Commit Suicide: Police

Wayanad (Kerala): A 44-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his house in Bathery area of Kerala’s Wayanad district after reportedly being subjected to severe mental abuse by an instant loan app who used criminal loan recovery tactics to pressure the deceased.

According to the police, Ajayraj (44), was found hanging near his house at Bathery on September 15 (Friday). Ayaraj died by suicide allegedly due to unethical loan recovery tactics used by an instant loan app, they said.

“He was found missing from September 14. The locals and family found his body near his house on Friday. We are examining his phone,” a police official told news agency PTI.

The official said that according to initial investigation, Ayaraj seeming owed Rs 5,000 to the app and had failed to pay the sum in time. The loan sharks then allegedly used unethical recovery tactics, pushing him to the brink of mental breakdown, which ultimately led him to take the extreme step, he said.

Police said some of Ayaraj’s friends and relatives have also received threatening and obscene images from loan sharks.

The incident comes days after a family had died by suicide at Kochi, allegedly due to similar tactics used by an instant loan app.

On September 12, Varappuzha residents Nijo (40), his wife Shilpa (30) and their children, Able (8) and Aaron (6), were found dead by their family members at their residence near Kochi.

Their relatives have lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the instant loan app’s depraved tactics to recover the money borrowed by the family led them to take the extreme step.

(With PTI inputs)

