New Delhi: Just after Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Bihar along with his deputies Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to attack his rival. While congratulating Nitish for returning as Bihar Chief Minister, he hoped that instead of focusing on his "ambition for the chair", he would give priority to providing 19 lakh jobs and working on sectors like education, medicine, irrigation amongst others.

"Best wishes to the respected Shri Nitish Kumar ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister. I hope that instead of the ambition of the chair, he will make the government's priority in the 19 lakh jobs and jobs of Bihar's Janakaksha and NDA and positive issues like education, medicine, earning, irrigation, hearing," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term today at a ceremony attended by the top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state, armed with unanimous support of all legislators of the NDA despite his party’s plummeted tally.

Four-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, were sworn-in as deputy CMs of Bihar.