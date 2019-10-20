New Delhi: A day after Piyush Goyal attacked Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Union Railway and Commerce Minister, saying the BJP leaders are busy ‘running a comedy circus’ instead of improving the economy.

“BJP leaders are busy undermining the achievements of others instead of doing the work they have been assigned. The man who won the Nobel prize did his work with honesty and then won the award. “Your (government’s) work is to improve the economy and not run a comedy circus,” Priyanka tweeted.

Along with her tweet, she also attached a news report highlighting that despite offering discounts on vehicles, the automobile sales remained dismal.

Earlier on Friday, Goyal had lambasted Banerjee saying,”You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning. He supported ‘NYAY’ (poverty alleviation scheme of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology).”

A day after, Rahul Sinha, BJP’s former West Bengal unit president mocked Banerjee and wondered if having a foreigner as the second wife was a ‘degree’ for getting the Nobel prize. “Those people whose second wives are foreigners are mostly getting the Nobel prize. I don’t know whether it is a degree for getting the Nobel,” Sinha stated.

BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh had also trained his guns at the Nobel laureate by linking Banerjee’s comments on Indian economy and an article written by Parakala Prabhakar (Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband) on the ogoing crisis to an ‘ecosystem’ that worked against the ruling party whenever elections were around.

Abhijith Bannerjee (sic) starts giving interviews. Parakala Prabhakar of yesteryears comes out suddenly. Welcome all for a 5 day fame,” BJP general secretary (organisation) Santhosh had tweeted.

The BJP leaders’ statements against Banerjee came after the Nobel laureate said that the Indian economy is on a shaky ground and the data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country’s economic revival anytime soon.