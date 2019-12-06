New Delhi: Talking on the Article 370 which promised special status to Jammu and Kashmir, but was abrogated by the Centre on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that decision to strike down may have looked politically difficult, but has kindled hope for development in the people of the Valley and Ladakh.

Another landmark decision taken by the Centre in Modi 2.0 government is the removal of Triple Talaq. Sharing his opinion on it, Modi said that this has helped “Muslim women have a better future”.

Addressing at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019, PM Modi said that instead of politics of promises, the Centre is taking the country towards the politics of performance. “Many projects are announced in Parliament and during elections but these projects are never realised,” PM Modi said.

“We are currently trying to get to the ₹5 trillion economy. For meeting this objective the government is playing the role of enabler & facilitator, ” PM Modi asserted.

“112 districts have been earmarked as aspirational districts by the government and we are monitoring them on multiple parameters on a real-time basis,” the PM said.

Training guns on the bureaucrats in the national capital, the Prime Minister said, “We have got officers who usually sit in A/C rooms in Delhi to spend time in those backward areas.”

Further, on the Centre’s Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan missions, he said, “We started the Swachh Bharat Mission to meet the aspirations of people and now we have started the Jal Jeevan Mission to carry this aspiration forward.”

Calling the Ayodhya Verdict a move forward for a better India and a better tomorrow, he said, “The verdict came in the morning and everything was fine and settled by evening. This is because people wanted a better tomorrow.”

In a historic judgement on November 9, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court granted sole ownership of the disputed site to Ram Lalla, while rejecting claims of the Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara, whose appeal was rejected completely.

For the Muslim side, however, the top court directed the Centre to provide alternate five-acre land to build the mosque. This ‘offer’, too, had been rejected by the AIMPLB.