New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday issued directions to administrations of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts to form police teams to instil fear in criminals and trust in public.

Reviewing the law and order situation in Saharanpur division, the chief minister asked the districts to develop a system to send those officers home who are not willing to work. “The state does not need officials who are corrupt or are just doing formalities,” he reportedly said.

Besides, CM Yogi directed police superintendents of the three districts to listen to problems of public every day from 9 am to 11 am.

Adityanath said police officers should identify sensitive areas in these districts and step up patrolling. Officers should conduct surprise visits in their respective areas and take action against criminals, only then people’s trust can be won, he said.

Speaking about crimes against women, the chief minister said anti-Romeo squads should be constituted before schools and colleges open for the new session.

Adityanath also ordered a crackdown on land mafia and asked the officials to seize their illegal properties. He also directed the officials to take stern action against illegal slaughterhouses.

“Illegal slaughter of cattle is a serious issue which sometimes turns into a big riot. People may not take care of their cattle but they get offended when someone hurts them. Hence, to respect people’s feelings, shut the illegal slaughter houses,” an official release quoted the CM as saying.

The chief minister will spend Saturday night in Saharanpur. He will leave for Moradabad on Sunday and hold a review meeting there later in the day.

(With agency inputs)