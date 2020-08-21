Coronavirus Update: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday changed their quarantine guidelines and made institutional isolation mandatory for all COVID-19 patients above the age of 50 years. The decision has been taken to bring down the coronavirus mortality rate in Mumbai. Also Read - 'Frustrated' David John Resigns as Hockey India's High Performance Director

An analysis of a recent data showed that the mortality rate was especially high in patients under the 50 to 60 age group.

According to the COVID-19 guidelines issued on August 19, all patients above 50 years with or without co-morbidities should be insisted to get admitted in COVID Care Centres, irrespective of symptoms, the BMC said.

As of now, home isolation is allowed in Mumbai only for COVID-19 patients under 50 who are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms and are without any co-morbidity. Earlier, home isolation was recommended for similar patients below 60, who do not have any co-morbidity and have separate toilet facility.

The BMC guidelines specified the SWM (solid waste management) department to carry out sanitisation of premises and home at least once when a coronavirus case is detected in a housing society.

“The home of the patient and common areas of (the housing society) should be sanitised,” read the BMC norms.

As per last evening, Mumbai’s death toll increased by 46 from 7,268 to 7,314, while the number of infections spiked by 1,275 to touch 132,822.

While cases have spiked in the rest of Maharashtra, Mumbai is doing fairly better now with a doubling rate of 90 days, a 0.78 per cent infection rate and 80 per cent recovery rate.