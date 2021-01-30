New Delhi: After reviewing the coronavirus situation, the Delhi government issued fresh guidelines and said institutional quarantine is not mandatory for UK returnees who test negative for coronavirus. The decision was taken in view of resumption of limited flights to India from UK where a mutant of coronavirus with increased transmissibility was detected. Also Read - After Moderna, Now Bharat Biotech Claims Covaxin Effectively Neutralises New Coronavirus Strain

Notably, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued the fresh guidelines after it reviewed the situation. During the review, low COVID-19 positivity among UK returnees was pointed out. Also Read - No New UK Coronavirus Strain Reported in Past 24 Hours in India: Health Ministry

Issuing an order earlier this month, the DDMA had directed for mandatory seven days institutional quarantine followed by week-long home isolation even for those passengers from UK who tested negative for COVID-19. Also Read - 2 Kashmiris Carrying UK Coronavirus Strain Found in Srinagar

An order issued on Friday by Vijay Dev, chief secretary and chairperson of DDMA’s executive committee, said , “The situation has now been reviewed and considering low positivity rate of UK returnees, it has been decided that the measure of compulsory institutional quarantine of travellers tested negative many not be required furthermore.”

According to the earlier order, the passengers returning from UK and found negative for COVID-19 were asked to be in 14 days of home isolation as per the Central government SOP.

Several passengers returning from UK tested positive in RTPCR tests conducted at IGI airport and were admitted to special isolation facility at LNJP hospital.

The DDMA has ordered strict surveillance on people who test negative at the airport and are then in home quarantine.

The DDMA also asked the district authorities carry out COVID-19 tests on people who develop coronavirus-like symptoms during the home isolation. In case a person tests positive, an extensive contact tracing also follows.

Many passengers who returned from the UK between November 25 to December 22, when the government banned the flights to the country, were found positive during door to door testing undertaken by district surveillance teams in Delhi.