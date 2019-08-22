New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over police using lathis to disperse Dalits protesting the demolition of Ravidas Temple in the national capital’s Tughlakabad area, saying “insult” of Dalit voices cannot be tolerated. The Congress leader also called the concerns of Dalits an emotional issue and stressed on the need to respect their voices.

“First the BJP government messes around with Ravi Das temple — the symbol of cultural heritage of crores of Dalit sisters and brothers, and when thousands of Dalit brothers and sisters raise their voice in the national capital, the BJP lathi charges them, gets tear gas fired at them and arrests them,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

“This insult of Dalit voices cannot be tolerated. This is an emotional issue, and their voices must be respected,” she said.

Members of Dalit community on Wednesday converged in the national capital to protest against the demolition of a Ravidas Mandir in Tughlaqabad. The protesters turned violent during their march to the site of the temple demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A heavy police force was deployed in Tughlaqabad as tension prevailed after police used batons to disperse the protesters and detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 50 others.

The protesters reportedly set fire to two motorcycles and vandalised a police vehicle, causing injuries to a few policemen.