New Delhi: Amid calls by the Rajasthan Congress that Governor Kalraj Mishra convene an Assembly session so that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the opposition BJP, remarking that the conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government was clear, adding that doing this was an insult to the state's eight crore people.

He tweeted: "The country is ruled by constitution and law. Governments are formed and run by the majority of the people. The conspiracy to demolish the Rajasthan government is clear. This is an insult to the eight crore people of Rajasthan".

"The Governor should call a session of the Legislative Assembly so that the truth comes before the country", he added.

देश में संविधान और क़ानून का शासन है। सरकारें जनता के बहुमत से बनती व चलती हैं। राजस्थान सरकार गिराने का भाजपाई षड्यंत्र साफ़ है। ये राजस्थान के आठ करोड़ लोगों का अपमान है। राज्यपाल महोदय को विधान सभा सत्र बुलाना चाहिए ताकि सच्चाई देश के सामने आए।#ArrogantBJP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2020

Notably, in unprecedented scenes today, Chief Minister Gehlot and at least 100 MLAs protested at the Raj Bhawan today, demanding that the Governor convene an ‘immediate’ session of the state Assembly. The MLAs raised slogans like ‘Governor, call an Assembly session’, as well as slogans in favour of the Chief Minister.

However, the Governor said that he was seeking legal opinion as the matter is to be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday. Reportedly, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was also given as a reason by him over why an Assembly session cannot be convened right now.

Earlier today, he was accused by the Chief Minister of being ‘under pressure from above’. Hitting back at CM Gehlot in a letter later, the Governor said that the protest by the MLAs was ‘the beginning of a wrong trend’.

Also today, the Rajasthan High Court once again restrained the Assembly Speaker from acting against former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp till further orders. The Supreme Court will hear the case on Monday.