New Delhi: Amid controversy over cost of rapid anti-body testing testing kits procured from China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday remarked that 'the scam is an insult to every Indian,' calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the guilty to justice.

Notably, it has been revealed that the kits were brought by the importer from China at Rs 245 per piece. These were sold by the distributors to the government at Rs 600 each, which means a hike of 145% on the original price per piece.

On Sunday, the Delhi High Court had directed that the prices of the kits be fixed at Rs 400 per piece.

Earlier today, the former Congress president tweeted: “That any human being would try and profiteer from the immeasurable suffering of millions of his brothers and sisters, is beyond belief and comprehension. This scam is an insult to every Indian.”

“I urge the PM to act swiftly to bring the corrupt to justice,” he added.

Later in the day, however, the Health Ministry, in a press conference, clarified that not only had it not paid in advance for any of the anti-body test kits, because of the due process that was followed, it didn’t stand to lose even a single rupee.

It needs to be stressed that ICMR hasn't made any payment whatsoever in respect to these supplies. Because of due process followed(not going for procurement with 100% advance amount), Govt doesn't stand to lose a single rupee: Govt of India on Rapid Antibody test kits procurement — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) further, in an advisory to the states, directed them not to use the testing kits, procured from two Chinese companies-Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics-and return them to be sent back to their suppliers.

A total of around five lakh testing kits had been purchased by the Centre from China earlier this month.