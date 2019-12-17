New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday came down heavily on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his “Jallianwala Bagh” remark, saying that it was an “insult” to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs.

“How can he (Uddhav Thackeray) compare the protests in Delhi or the crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students with Jallianwala Bagh? This in itself is an insult to all the martyrs of the massacre,” said P. Muralidhar Rao. BJP’s National General Secretary. He added that Uddhav’s comment was out of his will to politicise the matter.

Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Delhi Police for the crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University, comparing it with ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ and referring to protesters as ‘Yuva Bombs.’

Speaking to media after the second day of the state legislature’s winter session, the Chief Minister had said, “What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a ‘Yuva bomb’. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students.”

Thackeray’s statement came after many students and staffers were injured during a protest at Jamia on Sunday, triggering protests on campuses around the country.

The CAA, which is facing acute criticism from all, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.