‘Insult To Muslim Daughters’: AIMIM Leader Slams Rahul Gandhi For Naming His Pet Dog ‘Noorie’

Rahul Gandhi gifted his mother, Sonia Gandhi, a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier he brought in from Goa. The Gandhi-scion named the puppy 'Noorie'.

Screengrab from video shared on YouTube by @RahulGandhi

New Delhi: A senior leader of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for naming his pet dog ‘Noorie’ (an Islamic name which means ‘one who shines’), terming it as an “insult to Muslim daughter”.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi gifted his mother, Sonia Gandhi, a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier he brought in from Goa. The Gandhi-scion named the puppy ‘Noorie’– an arabic name meaning one who shines.

The name evoked a strong reaction from AIMIM leader Mohammad Farhan, who called it an “insult to Muslim girls”.

“When Rahul Gandhi named his pet dog “Noorie”, our party strongly objected. Rahul Gandhi’s actions are condemnable and shameful. Naming a dog Noorie is an insult to Muslim daughters bearing the same name and it reflects negatively on the Gandhi family’s respect for Muslim daughters and the Muslim community,” the AIMIM leader said.

Rahul Gandhi recently adopted a puppy from Goa and presented it as a gift to his mother Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

“Noorie flew in from Goa straight into our arms and has become the light of our lives,” Rahul Gandhi said in a video he shared on his YouTube channel showing him presenting the puppy to his mother.

The Congress leader shared a video on his YouTube channel, showing how he adopted the puppy from Goa and brought it to Delhi as a present for his mother.

“She is so cute”, Sonia Gandhi says as she holds ‘Noorie’ in her lap, the video showed.

“Meet Noorie – the newest member of our family!” Rahul Gandhi captioned the video as he introduced the adorable pup to the world.

The video shows Gandhi choosing Noorie amongst a group of puppies at a dog shelter in Goa’s Mapusa town and then flying her home as a surprise present to his mother.

