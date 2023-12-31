Insulted Lord Shiva, Sanatana Dharma, Alcohol: Here’s Why Sunburn Festival Is Under Fire

Sunburn EDM is a popular electronic dance music festival which commenced on Thursday at goa’s Vagator and culminated on Saturday.

Insulted Lord Shiva, Sanatana Dharma, Alcohol: Here’s Why Sunburn Festival Is Under Fire

Panaji: One of Goa’s most popular events, the Sunburn Festival, is under attack by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, who are demanding stringent action against the organisers of the EDM festival, claiming that they insulted Lord Shiva. Congress leader Vijay Bhike has filed a police complaint against the organizers and demanded stringent action against them. On the other hand, AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar demanded the state government take action against them for hurting ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Trending Now

Notably, Sunburn EDM, a popular electronic dance music festival, started on December 28 at Vagator in North Goa and ended on Saturday.

You may like to read

What AAP’s Goa Chief Said?

“We saw that Lord Shankar’s image was used during the festival. It was flashed on the LED screen when people were drunk and dancing,” Palekar told mediapersons on Friday. The party demanded action from the state government as “the sanctity of our Sanatana Dharma” was compromised.

“The use of our God for the purpose of the EDM festival where alcohol is served is not right. We have called up the director general of police demanding registration of an offence against Sunburn festival organisers,” he added.

What The Congress Leader Said?

As per the complaint by Congress leader Bhike, the organisers of the event have intentionally insulted the religious feelings of Hindus. “Organisers have intentionally insulted the religious feelings of Hindus by portraying that Lord Shiva supports drinking alcohol, consumption of prohibited substances and all other illicit activities that take place during the event,” Bhike wrote in the complaint filed at the Mapusa police station.

What Police Are Doing?

Police said that they have received the complaint from the Congress leader and are looking into it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.