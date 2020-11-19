New Delhi: Days after former US President Barak Obama wrote about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in his book ‘The Promised Land’, a lawyer in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh has on Thursday filed a civil suit against him for the move. Also Read - India Will Face No Problems in Taking Forward Ties With US Under Joe Biden: S Jaishankar

In the civil suit, the lawyer further has demanded an FIR against Obama as his book "insults" the leaders and hurts the sentiments of their followers.

Gyan Prakash Shukla, national president of All India Rural Bar Association, has filed the civil suit in the Lalganj Civil Court. The case has been scheduled for hearing on December 1.

In the civil suit, the lawyer has alleged that what Obama has said about Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi is humiliating and an attack on the sovereignty of the country.

He further claimed in the civil suit that there are millions of supporters of these leaders and they feel hurt by the remarks made in Obama’s book. “If the followers of the Congress leaders take to the streets to protest against the book, it might lead to chaos,” he said.

Giving a threat, he said that if an FIR is not lodged against Obama, he will go on a fast outside the US embassy.

The development comes after the former US President in his memoir wrote that Sonia Gandhi picked Manmohan Singh to be the Prime Minister because he posed no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi, whom she was grooming to be her heir.

Obama has remembered Manmohan Singh as a “man with uncommon wisdom” and he has also mentioned that Singh owed his position to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

