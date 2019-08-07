New Delhi: Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed could be planning an escalation in attacks on security forces in J&K and cities like Mumbai, said a leading daily on Wednesday.

The assessment of intelligence agencies comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that India’s decision to revoke the special status of J&K could lead to ‘Pulwama-like incidents’. In fact, later Pakistan downgraded its relations with India by asking Ajay Bisaria, the High Commissioner to Pakistan, to return to India.

A senior security official told the daily that around the time as Khan’s statement came the news that Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s younger brother Rauf Azghar had moved to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after meetings in Rawalpindi.

Azghar’s shifting closer to the border between the two neighbours goes with reports from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that Jaish recruits were shifting from camps in Punjab towards the border.

A top government official also told the daily that as per the intelligence inputs, there could be attacks against some infrastructure and economic target, a city like Mumbai.

This assessment is based on inputs which include intelligence reports that a three-member Jaish team had been chosen to carry out an attack in Mumbai and local sleeper cells had been activated.

The Centre had told state police agencies to step up security at key places.