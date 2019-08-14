Ahmedabad: A terror alert has been issued by Intelligence Bureau (IB) to Gujarat Police about terrorist intrusion via Indo-Pak border at Kutch. Marine and border police have also been deployed on these border areas.

East Kutch SP Parikshita Rathod said, “We’ve taken necessary measures to ensure no such intrusion can take place. More teams of marine and border police have been deployed on border areas. We have alerted border residents and fishermen to inform us in case of any suspicious vehicle/boat or person seen by anyone. Also, vehicle check is on.”

In the view of the alert, state Deputy General of Police has instructed all the officers to carry their weapon with them, all the time.

Earlier, a terror alert was issued by Central Intelligence Bureau to Gujarat Police about terrorist intrusion in the India Pakistan border at Kutch-Gujarat. All the border areas have also been put on high alert.

Ahead of Eid this Monday, the IB had issued an alert in India. As per a confidential report issued to state police units and police headquarters, the IB said that ISI-backed jihadi groups may carry out terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country around Eid.

Sources also suggested that the Islamic State and Pakistan-backed pro-radical terrorist organisations may target crowded places such as bus stops, railway stations, airports and other important places.

The IB was of the view that the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 in the Valley has left the IS enraged. Recently, reports had cropped up about the presence of some sleeper modules backed by Taliban in India.