New Delhi: The suspected ISIS terrorist arrested in Delhi last night had intended to attempt the attack around August 15, the Delhi Police Special Cell, which made the arrest, said today, adding that he could not do so due to tight security arrangements in place. Also Read - Suspected ISIS Operative Plotting 'Lone Wolf' Attack in Delhi, Arrested; UP on Hight Alert | Key Points

Also, the special cell claimed, he was in ‘direct touch’ with ISIS commanders.

Identifying the suspected ISIS terrorist as 36-year-old Yusuf aka Abu Yusuf, DCP, Special Cell, said that he had various alias, adding that pressure cooker IEDs were recovered from him, which he was allegedly going to install in areas with heavy footfall.

“He was in direct touch of ISIS commanders. He had passports made of his wife, four children. Earlier, he was handled by Yusuf Alhindi who was killed in Syria. Later, Abu Huzafa, a Pakistani was handling him. Huzafa was later killed in drone strike in Afghanistan”, the officer further revealed.

He added that the two IEDs have been neutralised by the National Security Guards (NSG) bomb squad.

“He was also in communication with Islamic State in Khorasan province operatives. He has said that he tested the explosive device at his village few months ago”, the DCP said of the suspected terrorist.

“Later due to COVID-19 pandemic, his movement was restricted. Around 15th August, he had an intention to make an attempt (of attack) in Delhi but due to security arrangements here he was not successful”, the officer concluded.

Notably, the suspected terrorist was arrested by the special cell after a brief exchange of fire in the capital’s Dhaula Kuan area at around 11:30 PM Friday night. As per reports, he had arrived in Delhi to carry out a ‘lone wolf’ attack.

Following the arrest, an alert has been sounded in the neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh.