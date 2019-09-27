New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday chaired a high-level meet in Srinagar and directed the security forces to intensify anti-militancy operations in the Valley. He also asked the forces to ensure that there is no civilian loss of life or loss to their property.

The visit to Srinagar was the NSA’s second since the government, in an unprecedented move on August 5, scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and also ended its statehood. In the wake of the abrogation, a series of videos, which emerged, showing the NSA interacting with the locals with J&K, invited criticism from the opposition.

On Thursday, Doval, who, earlier this year was reappointed as NSA and given the rank of a Cabinet Minister after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic win in the Lok Sabha elections, met with the state administration and heads of security agencies. In the meeting, he directed them to ensure that the people lead a normal life, without any fear of terror groups.

He also instructed the forces to target key terrorists operating in different parts of the Valley, including Srinagar. The NSA also called for tightening the security of key installations after intelligence reports emerged of attacks being planned by Pakistan-backed terrorists on Indian Air Force (IAF) bases in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, too, revealed that the Balakot camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan, which was destroyed by the IAF in February, has been reactivated.

The NSA, who, in August, spent 11 days in the Valley, has been closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis to ensure coordination among the various arms of the security forces in the union territory as well as along the Line of Control (LoC).