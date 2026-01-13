Home

Inter-Caste Marriage scheme: How much money Maharashtra government is giving for marriages, how to apply

Inter-Caste Marriage Scheme: How much money the Maharashtra government is providing for inter-caste marriages in the state? What is the scheme. Let’s check out.

Inter-Caste Marriage Scheme: In India inter-caste marriages are still difficult to achieve due to several reasons, mostly social pressure, family pressure and financial challenges. To change the mindset of people and promote these marriages, the Maharashtra government is running a special scheme that provides financial assistance to couples who are willing to get married. How much money does the Maharashtra government provide for inter-caste marriages in the state? What is the scheme. Let’s check out.

Maharashtra Government’s Inter-Caste Marriage Scheme

The scheme aims to reduce caste discrimination and promote equality and social unity in society. Under the scheme, the Maharashtra government provides assistance of Rs 3 lakh to a couple if – one of the couple belongs to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, VJ, NT , or SBC. The couples will get Rs 50,000 from the Maharashtra government, and the rest of Rs 2.5 lakh will be paid from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Foundation.

Inter-Caste Marriage Scheme: Who Is Eligible For The Benefit?

Both the husband and wife must be permanent residents of Maharashtra.

At least one partner should belong to the SC, ST, VJ, NT or SBC category.

The marriage must be registered under Hindu Marriage Act 1955 or the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The groom’s age should be at least 21, while the bride must be 18 years.

It should be the couple’s first marriage.

Inter-Caste Marriage Schem – Documents

Aadhar card

Caste Certificate

Age certificate

Marriage Registration Certificate

Bank Passbook

Passport size photo

mobile number

Inter-Caste Marriage Scheme: How To Apply

Applicants can apply from both modes – online and offline. To apply online, couples can visit the official website of the Social Justice Department. On the homepage, they can select the Inter-Caste Marriage Scheme option.

For offline applications, couples can obtain a form from the District Social Welfare Officer's office.

