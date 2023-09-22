‘Interference In Internal Affairs’: India Asks Canada to Downsize Its Diplomatic Presence In Delhi

On suspending visa applications in Canada, the MEA cited security threats that were disrupting the work of their officials.

New Delhi: Amid intensified diplomatic row between India and Canada, the Central government on Friday said it asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence in India, citing ‘interference of Canadian diplomats in Indian affairs’. The diplomatic row escalated between the two countries over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist.

The statement from the Centre came hours after the country suspended visa services in Canada, potentially impacting thousands seeking to travel to the country.

Why Canadian Diplomatic Presence Should be Downsized?

“The Canadian diplomatic presence in India is larger than what India has and accordingly needs to be downsized,” foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“We have informed the Canadian government that there should be parity in diplomatic presence. Their numbers are very much higher than ours in Canada… I assume there will be a reduction,” he said.

He further added that “Canadian diplomatic interference in our internal affairs is a factor”.

He said the mission personnel were unable to carry out visa functions because of the security environment that they were facing.

“For now, the security situation in Canada and because of Canadian government inaction, we have stopped visa services temporarily”, Bagchi added.

On the other hand, the Canada’s High Commission had earlier said it would “adjust” diplomat numbers in India after “threats on various social media” against their staff.

Sukhdool Singh’s Death Confirmed by Winnipeg Police

In the meantime, the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the death of gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill in Canada’s Winnipeg, saying that its homicide unit had identified the victim as Gill and his family members have been informed of his killing. Police said it an investigation is being conducted into the matter.

In a statement, Winnipeg Police Service said, “The Homicide Unit has now identified the victim as 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill, and notifications to family members have been made. The investigation is ongoing.”

The Winnipeg Police Service on September 20, around 10 am (local time), responded to an incident in the North Inkster Industrial area, according to the statement.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the murder earlier on Thursday, claiming that Sukhdool Singh was killed when he was at his flat in Winnipeg city.

Sources told ANI that the murder was executed by two gang members, who pumped eight bullets into the head of Sukhdool at a corner house where he lived in Winnipeg.

