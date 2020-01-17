Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that there seemed to be “conflict” between Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), due to which the “country is suffering”.

Baghel made the remarks at a programme organised by the Congress in Raipur.

“While Home Minister Amit Shah says that the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens are part of a chronology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented. So who is saying the truth here, and who is lying? There seems to be a conflict between the two leaders, and the country is suffering because of that,” news agency ANI quoted Baghel as saying.

Furthering his attack, Baghel said, “In the first five years (of BJP rule), Narendra Modi implemented demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax. The last seven to eight months have seen decisions being made by Amit Shah. Amit Shah removed Article 370, brought in the amended citizenship law and is now planning to exercise the National Population Register.”

Notably, scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.