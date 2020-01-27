New Delhi: Days after a total of six anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolutions were drafted in European Union (EU) Parliament, France on Monday called the contentious legislation India’s ‘internal political matter,’ noting that they had stated this on several occasions.

Notably, France, a founding member of the EU and also a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), has also repeatedly backed India in the case of Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a bilateral dispute that should be resolved between India and Pakistan.

“For France, the Citizenship Amendment Act is India’s internal political matter. We have stated this on several occasions. European Parliament is an institution independent of Member States and the European Commission,” news agency ANI quoted French diplomatic sources as saying.

Over 600 MPs of the 751-seat EU Parliament have moved resolutions on CAA, as well as Kashmir, noting that the CAA will lead to the ‘largest statelessness crisis’ in the world. The resolutions, tabled on January 22, will be debated on Wednesday and put to vote a day later.

Responding to the development, the government has called the CAA a matter that is ‘entirely internal to India,’ adding that it was adopted through ‘due process and democratic means’ after a public debate in both houses of Parliament.

In a tweet, the Congress, too, lashed out at the government, accusing it of ’embarrassing India once again.’

The CAA was passed by the Parliament last month and became a law on January 10. It proposes to grant Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, if they fled religious persecution and entered India before December 31, 2014.

However, it is the absence of Muslims from the list that has triggered massive protests across the country.