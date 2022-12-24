Amid Covid-19 Surge, Air Suvidha Form Filling Mandatory For Passengers From THESE Countries

As RT-PCR testing has been made mandatory for passengers from these countries, they will also have to fill forms on the Air Suvidha portal of the central government.

Forms declaring current health status on Air Suvidha portal are mandatory for passengers arriving from some countries.

New Delhi: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in many countries including China, Japan, US and more, the Indian government has made RT-PCR test reports mandatory for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. The Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Air Suvidha form filling will be mandatory for passengers travelling from these countries.

Covid19 | Air Suvidha form filling to declare current health status to be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand pic.twitter.com/tX4Yrr6j4U — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

Air Suvidha is a system of self-reporting and exemption for all international passengers for a contact-less and hassle-free journey. All passengers arriving in India from international destinations can apply online for a self declaration/self-reporting form to declare their current health status. The health ministry has made it mandatory to fill the form for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Health Minister also said that if tested positive, the passengers will be quarantined.

#WATCH | Air Suvidha portal to be implemented for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong & Thailand, RT-PCR to be made mandatory for them. After arriving in India, if they test positive, they’ll be quarantined: Union Health Min Dr Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/ST7ypqmy1V — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

The mandatory self- reporting application will be forwarded to the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) under the Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Passengers can then refer to their email inbox for the updated application document. Using the Self Reporting application’s request number, passengers can auto-fill the application for exemption or vice versa.

WHO ALL ARE EXEMPTED FROM AIR-SUVIDHA SELF DECLARATION ?

Passengers can apply online to seek exemption from mandatory Institution Quarantine under following five categories:

Pregnant women

Suffered a death in the family

Suffering from serious illness (Description to be provided)

Parents accompanied by children below 10 years

Covid-19 negative certificate (attach RT PCR test only)

According to the selected category, passengers must also upload the supporting documents:

Pregnant woman – Attach doctor’s recommendation letter

Parents accompanied by children below 10 years – Attach passport copy

Suffering from serious illness – Attach medical certificate

Suffered a death in the family – Attach death/doctor certificate;

Attach RT-PCR negative report or a copy of RT-PCR tests where results are awaited

It is to be noted that Exemption Request form to be filled and submitted online with supporting documents 72 hours before boarding flight. Exemption Requests will be approved or rejected online by respective state authorities. All International Arriving Passengers with their onward domestic air travel must carry RT-PCR negative report.

Following a surge in Coronavirus cases in these countries, primarily due to the Omicron subvariant BF.7, the Union government has announced a host of guidelines for preparedness and prevention from the disease. The health minister has urged all people to wear masks and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The state governments have also been directed to take precautions. There will be a mock drill on December 27 to test the Covid-19 preparedness of the centre-run hospitals, staff and medical facilities.